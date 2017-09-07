China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, September 7 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 813,090 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 14,210 14,315 14,060 14,190 14,150 40 2,636 17,834
Oct-17 14,315 14,370 14,155 14,265 14,255 10 30 270
Nov-17 14,485 14,565 14,325 14,450 14,425 25 12,302 37,110
Jan-18 17,605 17,725 17,360 17,545 17,520 25 756,956 408,526
Mar-18 17,730 17,730 17,590 17,640 17,880 -240 6 190
Apr-18 17,880 17,880 17,780 17,820 17,620 200 6 60
May-18 17,905 18,015 17,680 17,845 17,840 5 41,024 62,582
Jun-18 17,750 17,760 17,750 17,755 17,835 -80 4 1,072
Jul-18 17,660 17,660 17,375 17,560 17,510 50 84 536
Aug-18 17,660 17,710 17,495 17,630 17,615 15 42 96
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
