Atlas Copco Acquires U.S. Pumps, Compressors Supplier

Swedish mining and construction equipment producer Atlas Copco AB (ATCO-A.SK) said Thursday that it had acquired C.H. Spencer & Company Co., a U.S. distributor of industrial pumps, compressors and related products.

Neither party disclosed financial details, but Atlas said the purchase price was "not material relative to its market capitalization."

The company said the acquisition will add around 40 employees to its compressor technique business unit, which manufactures industrial compressors and air treatment equipment.

C.H. Spencer distributes and services pumping and compression systems in Nevada, Wyoming and Idaho for customers in the mining and water treatment industries.

September 07, 2017 05:50 ET (09:50 GMT)