AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put some of its blood cancer treatment trials on hold after identifying risks in other drug trials that also use an anti-PD-L1 agent.

Shares at 1146 GMT, up 47.5pence, or 1%, at 4624 pence valuing the company at GBP58.1 billion.

September 07, 2017