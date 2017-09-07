Amazon Opens Search for Second Headquarters City in North America -- 2nd Update

Amazon.com Inc. is in the market for a second home.

Continue Reading Below

The Seattle-based online retailer said Thursday it plans to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America that will house up to 50,000 employees and cost $5 billion to build and operate.

The rapidly growing company is soliciting bids for the project, dubbed Amazon's "HQ2," and said it would prioritize metropolitan areas with more than one million people that are within 45 minutes of an international airport and near a strong university system.

The company also said incentives offered by state and local governments will be "significant factors" in the decision.

"We expect HQ2 to be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters," Amazon's Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in prepared remarks. "Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in upfront and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. We're excited to find a second home."

Amazon's announcement is likely to set off a frenzy among state and municipalities eager to recruit the e-commercejuggernaut to their areas by offering the right mix of tax incentives and allowances. Amazon has received more than $1 billion in incentives since 2000 from state and local governments to help the company build its warehouses, according to Good Jobs First, a group that is critical of corporate tax credits.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

"They're going to want a gazillion dollars in benefits," said Erik Gordon, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. "It's going to be a big price tag and expectedly so, because who else can bring you tens of thousands of jobs -- good jobs -- and change the image of who you are?"

Bids are due Oct. 19 and the company said it expects to choose a site sometime next year. Amazon expects the new jobs, many of which will be in software development, to have average salaries of more than $100,000. Mr. Gordon said cities outside of traditional technology hubs could use Amazon's headquarters to help quickly remake their image.

There are about 80 metropolitan areas in the U.S. with populations of more than one million people, according to U.S. Census estimates, and several more elsewhere in North America.

Communities are also eager about the prospects of landing a flagship corporate tenant because of the positive multiplier effect it can have on the service sector -- especially hospitality businesses, real-estate markets and philanthropy. Amazon's existing Seattle headquarters, which opened in 2010, has brought an additional $38 billion in investments to the local economy, the company said.

Companies often avoid publicity an the early stage of their site-selection process, but Amazon's announcement is similar to public statements from companies like General Electric Co. and Boeing Co. when making headquarters decisions, said James McGraw Jr., CEO of KMK Consulting Co., a Cincinnati-based economic-development firm. Mr. McGraw said the company knows its brand is strong and because the company is growing so fast, it will receive extremely aggressive proposals. "There's no downside risk of bad PR," he added.

Amazon, which has long favored growth and investments over profit, has been growing rapidly as it expands dozens of programs, including its instant-delivery service Prime Now and Amazon Fresh. The company completed its acquisition of Whole Foods last week and began overhauling the grocery chain by lowering some prices and integrating Amazon services.

The company, which currently employs 380,000 people, has already announced plans to create 130,000 U.S. jobs through mid-2018 and expand its network of warehouses.

Once the second headquarters is built, existing senior leaders will get to choose whether they locate their teams in the Seattle headquarters, HQ2 or both, the company said.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2017 08:41 ET (12:41 GMT)