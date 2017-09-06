WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs For Sep 06

PUTIN BATS DOWN NORTH KOREA OIL BAN

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his South Korean counterpart cutting off oil exports to North Korea would violate humanitarian norms, signaling Moscow would likely block U.S.-led efforts to impose an oil embargo on Pyongyang following its sixth nuclear test.

TENSIONS GROW AS EU RULES HUNGARY MUST TAKE MIGRANTS

The EU's top court ruled that Central European states have no legal grounds to reject a refugee relocation program, backing the bloc on a policy that has roiled politics across the region since a major influx of people two years ago.

GERMANY'S TURKS FACE VOTE QUANDARY

Germany's rapidly worsening relations with Turkey could scramble long-established voting patterns among the roughly one million German voters of Turkish origin, throwing a wild card into this month's election.

MYANMAR'S ANTI-ROHINGYA CAMPAIGN ANGERS MUSLIM NATIONS

Thousands of Indonesians protested against a military campaign in Myanmar that has forced the exodus of more than 125,000 Rohingya Muslims, fueling a global wave of Muslim anger at Myanmar and its Nobel Prize-winning leader.

SPAIN MOVES TO BLOCK CATALONIA REFERENDUM ON INDEPENDENCE

The Spanish government asked a top court to block the Catalan regional government's bid to hold a referendum on independence, the latest clash in what has become Spain's most pressing political issue.

BEHIND NORTH KOREA'S NUCLEAR ADVANCE: SCIENTISTS WHO BRING TECHNOLOGY HOME

Pyongyang's recent weapons tests are a reminder of a conundrum: How has the nation advanced in arms despite international efforts to keep expertise out of its hands? The answer may lie in students it sends abroad.

U.N. REPORT BLAMES SYRIAN REGIME FOR APRIL GAS ATTACK

A United Nations report blamed the Syrian regime for a sarin gas attack on an opposition-held town that killed at least 83 people-many of them women and children-and called it a war crime.

QATAR OPENS PORT TO EASE BLOCKADE

Qatar, faced with dwindling supplies of essentials such as food, has formally opened a major seaport, which will help the tiny Gulf state secure imports after Arab neighbors cut off key trade routes in an intensifying diplomatic standoff.

