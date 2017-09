Advertising company WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Wednesday that it will acquire a minority stake in U.S. podacsting company Gimlet Media, Inc. for $5 million.

Shares of WPP at 0802 GMT down 0.6% at 1,406 pence.

