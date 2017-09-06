On Our Radar

Productivity Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 2 241K (18) 236K

0830 Productivity (Revised) Q2 +1.4% (20) +0.9%*

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) Q2 +0.4% (20) +0.6%*

Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jul +0.4% (11) +0.7%

1500 Consumer Credit Jul +$15.0B (7) +$12.4B

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

*Q2 Preliminary Reading

