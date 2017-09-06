Orange Juice Climbs As Florida Watches Path of Irma

Orange juice futures continued to climb Wednesday as Florida tracked the path of Hurricane Irma.

Frozen concentrated orange juice for November delivery was up 1.1% at $1.4655 a pound on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange, on track for its highest close since May 12.

The storm is moving through the Caribbean, with the potential to strike the continental U.S. by the weekend. A state of emergency has been declared in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Florida.

Florida is home to the most oranges used in U.S. juice and has struggled over the past decade with crop damage from an incurable disease that causes fruit to drop before it is ripe.

The USDA is expected to put out its first estimate for the 2017-2018 crop next month. Last year's final estimate of 68.7 million boxes was the lowest output since 1964.

Most of the oranges in Florida are used in not-from-concentrate orange juice, not in frozen concentrate. Brazil, the world's largest producer of oranges for juice, has become a key supplier for U.S. juice makers as Florida's crop has struggled.

"There is potential for a front to move south and east from the Midwest this week to protect the Eastern seaboard," said Jack Scoville, vice president of Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Until now, he said, Florida weather had been very positive for fruit development, but demand for juice in the U.S. has been waning as consumers turn to alternative beverages such as smoothies and energy drinks and away from sugar.

In other markets, raw sugar for October rose 1.1% to 14.19 cents a pound, cocoa for December was down 1.6% at $1,914 a ton, arabica coffee for December lost 0.4% at $1.2735 a pound, and December cotton was flat at 74.91 cents a pound.

