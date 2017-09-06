Stanley Fischer, Ally of Yellen at the Fed, Plans to Step Down

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer on Wednesday said he intends to resign, months before his term as the central bank's No. 2 official was due to expire in June 2018.

Fed's Beige Book: Growth Continues Despite Slowing Employment Gains

Economic activity grew at a measured pace across the country even though employment growth slowed somewhat in July and August, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Stocks Climb After Stumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded from its worst session in weeks, boosted by shares of energy and financial companies. The blue-chip index added 0.3%.

U.S. Trade Gap Widens Slightly in July

The U.S. trade deficit expanded very slightly in July, reflecting a decline in exports.

The Market's Big Puzzle: What Is Happening to Growth and Inflation?

Globalization, the decline of labor unions and the rise of big multinationals may be changing the way the economy works.

U.S. Service Sector Strengthened in August

The U.S. service sector gained momentum last month, as sales climbed and companies boosted hiring. The Institute for Supply Management said its index of nonmanufacturing activity rose to 55.3 in August.

Bank of Canada Surprises With Another Rate Rise

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to 1%, saying stronger-than-anticipated growth-highlighted by a blockbuster performance in the second quarter-warrants the removal of "considerable" stimulus from the economy.

Oil Gains Amid New Hurricane Threats

Oil prices gained on fears of potential damage to U.S. oil production from Hurricane Irma, as well as renewed demand for crude from restarted refineries in the Gulf Coast.

Qatar Opens Port to Ease Blockade

Qatar, faced with dwindling supplies of essentials such as food, has formally opened a major seaport, which will help the tiny Gulf state secure imports after Arab neighbors cut off key trade routes in an intensifying diplomatic standoff.

Deutsche Bank Chief Calls for End to ECB's Cheap Money Era

The head of Germany's largest bank said the European Central Bank should begin the process of ending its very accommodative monetary policy, regardless of the strength of the euro.

September 06, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)