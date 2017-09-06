The Market's Big Puzzle: What Is Happening to Growth and Inflation?

Globalization, the decline of labor unions and the rise of big multinationals may be changing the way the economy works.

U.S. Trade Gap Widens Slightly in July

The U.S. trade deficit expanded very slightly in July, reflecting a decline in exports.

U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher After Stumble

Stocks around the world steadied after earlier falls as fresh interest-rate concerns, worries about a new hurricane threatening the U.S. coastline and rising tensions over North Korea continued to hit sentiment.

Oil Gains Amid New Hurricane Threats

Oil prices extended gains on fears of potential damage to U.S. oil production from Hurricane Irma, as well as renewed demand for crude from restarted refineries in the Gulf Coast.

Deutsche Bank Chief Calls for End to ECB's Cheap Money Era

The head of Germany's largest bank said the European Central Bank should begin the process of ending its very accommodative monetary policy, regardless of the strength of the euro.

Getting Fuel Flowing Again in Houston Is a Slow Process

Oil refineries around Houston are starting to come back online as the epicenter of the U.S. energy industry begins to recover from Hurricane Harvey. But getting the fuel flowing again isn't as easy as flipping a switch, and some key transport infrastructure remains down.

Fed's Kaplan Urges Patience With Further Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan urged patience with regards to any further rate increases in the near term to give central bankers more time to see if inflationary pressures increase.

Array of Threats Stir Up Markets

U.S. government bonds rallied and banking and insurance stocks tumbled in the latest signs of rising anxiety hitting financial markets.

Fed's Brainard: Weak Inflation Argues for Caution on Further Rate Rises

Fed governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank should be cautious about raising short-term interest rates further until policy makers are confident of overcoming the "persistent failure" to reach 2% inflation.

Fed's Kashkari Warns Rate Increases May Be Hurting Economy

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari amped up his criticism of rate rises by the U.S. central bank, saying they may be playing a part in persistently weak price pressures and a lack of wage gains.

September 06, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)