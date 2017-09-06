Trump Urges Democrats to Join Him on Tax Overhaul

President Donald Trump called on Democrats to support him in overhauling the tax code, fresh off a debt-ceiling and spending deal with the party leaders that amounted to an end-run around top Republicans lawmakers.

Global Stocks Rebound After Trump's Surprise Deal With Democrats

Asian equities bounced back on Thursday, tracking overnight U.S. gains following a deal to extend the federal government's borrowing limit for three months.

No Law Needed on Insider Trading, SEC Chief Says

The Securities and Exchange Commission is well positioned to punish insider trading and doesn't need Congress to write legislation that would define it, Jay Clayton said this week.

President Trump Unlikely to Nominate Gary Cohn to Become Fed Chairman

President Donald Trump is unlikely to nominate Gary Cohn, his top economic adviser, as the next Federal Reserve chairman, indicating that he is open to considering additional names for a pick he has said he would like to make by year's end, according to people familiar with the president's thinking.

Analysis: Dudley Speech Could Send Important Signals on Fed's Direction on Rates

A Thursday evening speech by New York Fed leader William Dudley may prove pivotal in signaling whether the U.S. central bank will be able to deliver another interest-rate increase this year.

Australia's Trade Surplus Narrows in July

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$460 million in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday, which was lower than analysts' expectations of a surplus of A$1 billion.

Fed's Beige Book: Growth Continues Despite Slowing Employment Gains

Economic activity grew at a measured pace across the country even though employment growth slowed somewhat in July and August, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve.

Brazil Central Bank Cuts Selic Rate to 8.25%

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by a full percentage point as prices increased at the slowest pace in almost 20 years, and signaled a smaller rate cut at its next monetary policy meeting.

U.S. Trade Gap Widens with China, Mexico

The trade deficit with the largest U.S. trading partners, including China, widened this year, further evidence the Trump administration could use to advance its trade agenda.

The Market's Big Puzzle: What Is Happening to Growth and Inflation?

Globalization, the decline of labor unions and the rise of big multinationals may be changing the way the economy works.

