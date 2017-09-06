Global Stocks Follow U.S. Lower as Raft of Fears Grip Investors

Stocks around the world extended losses as fresh interest-rate concerns, worries about a new hurricane threatening the U.S. coastline and rising tensions over North Korea continued to hit sentiment.

Fed's Kaplan Urges Patience With Further Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan urged patience with regards to any further rate increases in the near term to give central bankers more time to see if inflationary pressures increase.

Deutsche Bank Chief Calls for End to ECB's Cheap Money Era

The head of Germany's largest bank said the European Central Bank should begin the process of ending its very accommodative monetary policy, regardless of the strength of the euro.

Australia's Economy Builds on Winning Streak

Australia's economy shrugged off the effects of a cyclone in March to grow strongly in the second quarter, helped by soaring business confidence and stronger exports.

China's Most Dangerous Bank

Investors love China Merchants but the bank looks vulnerable as Beijing cracks down on aggressive tactics.

Array of Threats Stir Up Markets

U.S. government bonds rallied and banking and insurance stocks tumbled in the latest signs of rising anxiety hitting financial markets.

Investors Rattled by Hurricane Irma

Traders were bracing for another hurricane to hit the U.S., sending insurance stocks lower and driving up the price of orange-juice futures.

Gasoline Hits Fresh High as Refineries Restart

As gasoline prices at the pump hit a fresh two-year high, the futures market signaled the supply crunch for fuel created by Hurricane Harvey will soon ease.

Lodging REITs Could Be Slammed by Hurricane Irma

A number of hotel owners with exposure to Florida and the Caribbean islands could be affected by Hurricane Irma, a category five storm expected to hit the islands by Wednesday and possibly make landfall in Florida this weekend.

SEC Chief Wants Investors to Better Understand Cyberrisk

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that regulators and Wall Street need to do more to educate investors about the serious risks that companies and the financial system face from cyberintrusions.

