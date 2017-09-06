Stanley Fischer, Ally of Yellen at the Fed, Plans to Step Down

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer on Wednesday said he intends to resign, months before his term as the central bank's No. 2 official was due to expire in June 2018.

CFTC Charges Monex With $290 Million Precious-Metals Fraud

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission charged Monex with defrauding more than 3,000 customers of $290 million in one of the largest precious-metals fraud cases ever.

Goldman Halts IPO Work for China HNA Unit on Ownership Concerns

Goldman Sachs has stopped working on the potential listing of a Chinese company owned by HNA Group because of concerns about the acquisitive conglomerate's ownership structure.

Analysis: Dudley Speech Could Send Important Signals on Fed's Direction on Rates

A Thursday evening speech by New York Fed leader William Dudley may prove pivotal in signaling whether the U.S. central bank will be able to deliver another interest-rate increase this year.

So Long Sweden: Its Biggest Bank Is Moving Because of Regulation

Nordea Bank, the Nordics' biggest lender, said Wednesday it would move its headquarters from Sweden to Finland, which is inside the eurozone's banking union, saving as much as EUR1 billion.

Deutsche Bank Chief Calls for End to ECB's Cheap Money Era

The head of Germany's largest bank said the European Central Bank should begin the process of ending its very accommodative monetary policy, regardless of the strength of the euro.

U.S. Bank Agencies Pledge Regulatory Assistance During Hurricane Irma

Federal and state banking regulators on Wednesday said they would provide "regulatory assistance" to institutions in areas affected by Hurricane Irma.

Bank of Canada Surprises With Another Rate Rise

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to 1%, saying stronger-than-anticipated growth-highlighted by a blockbuster performance in the second quarter-warrants the removal of "considerable" stimulus from the economy.

Why the Bank Rally Is Over

For bank stocks, a host of factors from interest rates to loan growth are all looking worse.

Fat Brands, Bobby Flay Look to Test Gourmet-Burger IPO Market

Two gourmet hamburger chains, Fatburgers and Bobby's Burger Palace, are betting investors will have an appetite for their companies' shares, even as America's craving for fancy burgers is waning.

