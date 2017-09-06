Oil Jumps to One-Month High As Harvey Concerns Ease

Oil prices gained Wednesday on renewed demand as refineries in the Gulf Coast restarted operations.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Increasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an increase of 5 million barrels in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 5.7 million barrels.

Wind Power Wins Converts in Rural U.S.

Wind power is becoming an economic force in rural communities, a development that is changing the political conversation around renewable energy in many parts of the country.

Getting Fuel Flowing Again in Houston Is a Slow Process

Oil refineries around Houston are starting to come back online as the epicenter of the U.S. energy industry begins to recover from Hurricane Harvey. But getting the fuel flowing again isn't as easy as flipping a switch, and some key transport infrastructure remains down.

Hurricane Irma Makes First Landfall in Caribbean

Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean, walloped several islands in the Caribbean and spurred Florida officials to warn residents of possible threats.

Potentially Dangerous Plume Is Detected in Houston Area

Houston and EPA officials are investigating a potentially hazardous plume of a carcinogenic substance in one neighborhood after a nearby oil refiner reported its operations suffered Harvey-related damage.

Nissan Introduces Its New Leaf

Nissan introduced its new Leaf electric car, with improved range and autonomous driving technology in a bid to jump-start slowing sales.

Gasoline Hits Fresh High as Refineries Restart

As gasoline prices at the pump hit a fresh two-year high, the futures market signaled the supply crunch for fuel created by Hurricane Harvey will soon ease.

Exxon Working Toward Restarting Baytown Refinery

Exxon Mobil is working toward restarting its Baytown refinery-the nation's second-largest oil refinery-after a shutdown due to Tropical Storm Harvey, but another of its Texas refineries remains closed.

Indigestion in China's Economy Spells Trouble for Coal

After a red-hot 12 months, China's industrial economy is slowing again. That spells trouble for heavily indebted coal firms like Yanzhou Coal, and could mean renewed stress on China's rickety financial system next year.

