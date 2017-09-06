Nissan Introduces Its New Leaf

Continue Reading Below

Nissan introduced its new Leaf electric car, with improved range and autonomous driving technology in a bid to jump-start slowing sales.

Gasoline Hits Fresh High as Refineries Restart

As gasoline prices at the pump hit a fresh two-year high, the futures market signaled the supply crunch for fuel created by Hurricane Harvey will soon ease.

Crude Prices Rise

Crude oil prices jumped higher and gasoline prices slid, as shuttered refineries and other oil infrastructure continued to restart in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Potentially Dangerous Plume Is Detected in Houston Area

Houston and EPA officials are investigating a potentially hazardous plume of a carcinogenic substance in one neighborhood after a nearby oil refiner reported its operations suffered Harvey-related damage.

Exxon Working Toward Restarting Baytown Refinery

Exxon Mobil is working toward restarting its Baytown refinery-the nation's second-largest oil refinery-after a shutdown due to Tropical Storm Harvey, but another of its Texas refineries remains closed.

Indigestion in China's Economy Spells Trouble for Coal

After a red-hot 12 months, China's industrial economy is slowing again. That spells trouble for heavily indebted coal firms like Yanzhou Coal, and could mean renewed stress on China's rickety financial system next year.

In Big Test of Wind Farm Durability, Texas Facility Quickly Restarts After Harvey

For the first time in the history of the burgeoning U.S. wind industry, a wind farm got hit by a hurricane-and it was back producing power within days.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged, But Harvey's Impact Is Unknown

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was unchanged in the past week at 759, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc. However, because of Harvey, the firm was unable to verify changes at about 87 rigs across 47 counties in Texas.

Banks Again Lower Oil-Price Expectations

Banks have cut their forecasts on oil prices for a fourth consecutive month as their analysts brace for further supply when OPEC's agreement to cap output ends next year.

Port Houston Container Terminals to Resume Operations Friday

The Port of Houston is reopening to ships Friday, a week after closing in advance of Hurricane Harvey.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)