EU Court Backs Intel's Appeal of 2009 Fine

The European Union's highest court backed Intel's appeal of a $1.26 billion EU antitrust fine in 2009, referring the case back to a lower court and dealing a blow to an antitrust regulator that has taken a hard line on U.S. tech giants.

Gap to Close 200 Banana Republic, Gap Stores

Gap Inc., nodding to changing tastes among its shoppers, said it would close about 200 Banana Republic and Gap stores over the next three years, while opening about 270 Old Navy and Athleta locations.

Opioid Maker Bent Rules to Get Drug to Patients, Senate Report Says

A Senate panel's report provides details on the operation of the Insys Reimbursement Center, tasked with helping secure authorization from insurers for prescriptions of Subsys, an inhaled form of fentanyl.

Hurricanes, Fare War Dent Airline Earnings

United Continental said its expects unit revenue to decline more than expected in the third quarter, as the impact of Hurricane Harvey and a fare war weigh on airline earnings.

T-Mobile Offers Free Netflix to Lure New Customers

T-Mobile US said it would offer free access to Netflix's streaming-video service to subscribers on its family plans, the carrier's latest bid to lure wireless customers away from its larger rivals.

CFTC Charges Monex With $290 Million Precious-Metals Fraud

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission charged Monex with defrauding more than 3,000 customers of $290 million in one of the largest precious-metals fraud cases ever.

CSX Cuts Financial Targets After Summer Service Woes

CSX Corp. lowered some of its financial targets for the year after a summer of railway congestion and service woes as new CEO Hunter Harrison implements his precision railroading strategy.

GNC Picks Rite-Aid Stores Chief as New CEO

A Rite Aid executive tasked with overseeing its stores has left the company to become CEO of GNC Holdings, a vitamin and supplement retailer in the midst of its own turnaround campaign.

Newell Squeezed by Resin Shortage After Harvey

Newell Brands said its earnings will take a hit this year from Hurricane Harvey due to a resin shortage caused by the storm.

Fat Brands, Bobby Flay Look to Test Gourmet-Burger IPO Market

Two gourmet hamburger chains, Fatburgers and Bobby's Burger Palace, are betting investors will have an appetite for their companies' shares, even as America's craving for fancy burgers is waning.

