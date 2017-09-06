EU Court Backs Intel's Appeal of 2009 Fine, in Blow to Regulator

The European Union's highest court backed Intel's appeal of a $1.26 billion EU antitrust fine in 2009, referring the case back to a lower court and dealing a blow to an antitrust regulator that has taken a hard line on U.S. tech giants.

Wanda Sues Over 'False' Reports

The property and entertainment giant controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin has filed defamation suits against at least 10 Chinese social media accounts that published reports the company says sent its shares and bonds tumbling.

Lenovo Reaches Tentative Settlement Over Superfish PC Adware

Lenovo Group Ltd. has reached a tentative $3.5 million settlement to resolve accusations that it had installed on some consumer laptops a type of ad-injecting software that could give criminals a way to steal consumers' personal information.

Goldman Halts IPO Work for China HNA Unit on Ownership Concerns

Goldman Sachs has stopped working on the potential listing of a Chinese company owned by HNA Group because of concerns about the acquisitive conglomerate's ownership structure.

Nissan Introduces Its New Leaf

Nissan introduced its new Leaf electric car, with improved range and autonomous driving technology in a bid to jump-start slowing sales.

What Is Next for Meg Whitman?

Speculation about whether Meg Whitman will continue as chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise or exit revved up over the past several weeks following reports she was interviewing for Uber's top job.

European Warehouse Owners Loving Online Shopping Growth

While European retail landlords are concerned about the growth of online shopping, there's another group of landlords and investors who are loving it: those that own warehouses and distribution centers.

European Mall Landlords Coping With Online Competition Better Than U.S. Owners

European retailers are faring better than their U.S. counterparts in the face of a move to online shopping.

Vitamin World Plans to File for Bankruptcy, CEO Says

Vitamin World Inc., a specialty retailer formerly owned by vitamin manufacturing giant Nature's Bounty, is planning to file for bankruptcy as early as next week.

American Real-Estate Firm Plans $500 Million Singapore IPO

KBS Realty Advisors plans to raise about $500 million via a Singapore initial public offering of some of its U.S. office assets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)