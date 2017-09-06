Wanda Sues Over 'False' Reports

The property and entertainment giant controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin has filed defamation suits against at least 10 Chinese social media accounts that published reports the company says sent its shares and bonds tumbling.

EU's Top Court Backs Intel's Appeal of 2009 Antitrust Fine

The European Union's highest court backed Intel's appeal of a 2009 EU antitrust fine, referring the case back to a lower court to re-examine the company's arguments and dealing a blow to the bloc's antitrust regulator.

Nissan Introduces Its New Leaf

Nissan introduced its new Leaf electric car, with improved range and autonomous driving technology in a bid to jump-start slowing sales.

Lenovo Reaches Tentative Settlement Over Superfish PC Adware

Lenovo Group Ltd. has reached a tentative $3.5 million settlement to resolve accusations that it had installed on some consumer laptops a type of ad-injecting software that could give criminals a way to steal consumers' personal information.

European Warehouse Owners Loving Online Shopping Growth

While European retail landlords are concerned about the growth of online shopping, there's another group of landlords and investors who are loving it: those that own warehouses and distribution centers.

European Mall Landlords Coping With Online Competition Better Than U.S. Owners

European retailers are faring better than their U.S. counterparts in the face of a move to online shopping.

Vitamin World Plans to File for Bankruptcy, CEO Says

Vitamin World Inc., a specialty retailer formerly owned by vitamin manufacturing giant Nature's Bounty, is planning to file for bankruptcy as early as next week.

American Real-Estate Firm Plans $500 Million Singapore IPO

KBS Realty Advisors plans to raise about $500 million via a Singapore initial public offering of some of its U.S. office assets.

Hong Kong's Jeneration Capital Hires Deal Maker Tony Zhang

Hong Kong's Jeneration Capital-most of whose $2 billion in assets under management comes from founders of Chinese tech giants-has hired former Coatue Management Asia chief Tony Zhang as a partner.

Pimco Total Return Has Stopped Client Exodus

Pacific Investment Management Co.'s Total Return Fund, the flagship bond fund Mr. Gross ran until his 2014 ouster, had $348 million in net inflows in August, excluding reinvested dividends, a person familiar with the matter said.

September 06, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)