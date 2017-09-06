Imperial Brands to Cut Stake in Logista

LONDON – Tobacco supplier Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.LN) Wednesday announced plans to cut its stake in Southern Europe-focused distribution company Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings S.A. (LOG.MC) to 60% from 70%.
The London-listed maker of Gauloises cigarettes said it will place up to 13.3 million shares in Madrid-listed Logista, or 10% of the company, and use the proceeds to return cash to shareholders through share buybacks worth up to 160 million pounds ($206.4 million).
