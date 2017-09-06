Growth Optimism Buoys Tech Sector -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked up on optimism the sector's growth will continue to outpace the broader economy.

Facebook's measurement metrics face scrutiny again after Pivotal Research found the social network's advertising platform claims to reach millions more users among specific age groups in the U.S. than the official census data show reside in the country.

Streaming-device maker Roku said it will launch its own ad-supported movie channel, jumping into the content business after years of supporting services from Netflix, Amazon.com and others.

September 06, 2017 17:13 ET (21:13 GMT)