Financials Rise Slightly -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose slightly as bets on another interest-rate increase later this year ebbed.

Continue Reading Below

"You have to say it's highly unlikely you're going to see another rate hike this year; the economic data is just not supporting," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers.

Shares of insurance companies could see more selling if investors respond to Hurricane Irma mirrors that of prior major storms such as Superstorm Sandy.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dojwones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2017 17:13 ET (21:13 GMT)