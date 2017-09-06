Financial Stocks Decline Globally Amid Worries on Interest Rates

Stocks around the world extended losses Wednesday as fresh interest-rate concerns, worries about a new hurricane threatening the U.S. coastline and rising tensions over North Korea continued to hit sentiment.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4% in the early minutes of trading, dragged down by falls in the financial and energy sectors. Most Asian bourses were also flashing red, while futures pointed to a broadly flat opening on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday posted its largest one-day decline since August.

Shares of financial firms were hit by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday, who said the U.S. central bank should be cautious about raising short-term interest rates further until policy makers are confident of overcoming the "persistent failure" to reach 2% inflation. Her comments added to investor concerns for banks globally, whose margins have been under pressure much of the past decade in this low-rate environment.

A run of soft inflation data in the U.S. has been contributing to a two-month decline in Treasury yields. On Wednesday, 10-year Treasurys fell slightly to 2.270% after hitting 2017 lows the previous day. Yields move inversely to prices.

Ms. Brainard's comments "started the ball rolling" regarding the selling, said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG Group. The comments came "at a sensitive time for markets," he said.

Markets were tracking Hurricane Irma, which is poised to hit Florida as soon as Sunday, after growing into one of the most powerful storms ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean, prompting evacuations in Florida and disrupting air and sea travel.

Continuing tensions following North Korea's recent nuclear test--its most powerful yet--were also a concern for investors. North Korea issued a defiant response on Tuesday to U.S. attempts to impose new sanctions, declaring that it wasn't cowed by the Trump administration's warnings and hinting at an unspecified "counteroffensive."

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index--among the world's best-performing stock benchmarks this year--was down 0.5% while the Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.1%.

In currencies, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, edged down 0.1%. In commodities, gold was down 0.1% while Brent crude fell 0.2% at $53.30 a barrel.

