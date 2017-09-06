China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, September 6 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 956,392 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 14,010 14,405 13,850 14,150 13,910 240 4,984 19,046
Oct-17 14,120 14,460 13,760 14,255 14,000 255 58 268
Nov-17 14,300 14,690 14,090 14,425 14,180 245 16,670 36,644
Jan-18 17,500 17,840 17,200 17,520 17,270 250 882,434 409,100
Mar-18 17,440 17,960 17,440 17,880 17,400 480 96 194
Apr-18 - - - 17,620 17,620 0 0 60
May-18 17,825 18,120 17,505 17,840 17,620 220 51,956 61,522
Jun-18 17,610 18,035 17,595 17,835 17,575 260 44 1,070
Jul-18 17,520 17,885 17,260 17,510 17,390 120 110 506
Aug-18 17,445 17,900 17,445 17,615 17,290 325 40 70
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 06, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)