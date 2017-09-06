Canada Monetary Reserves Rise $155 Million in August from July

Canada's official international reserves increased $155 million in August, the country's federal Finance Department reported Wednesday.

At Aug. 31, the reserves of foreign currencies and other monetary assets totaled $85.10 billion, up from $84.95 billion a month earlier.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. funds.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in August and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

The Finance Department reported that the amount of Canada bills outstanding increased by $220.3 million to $2.90 billion in August. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

Canada's Finance Department said the foreign-currency reserves at Aug. 31 included: securities $65.52 billion, deposits $9.51 billion, special drawing rights $7.90 billion, and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund $2.18 billion.

The $155 million net increase in the reserves in August involved:

-reserves management operations down $141 million;

-return on investments up $442 million;

-foreign-currency debt charges down $121 million;

-revaluation effects down $77 million;

-net government operations up $52 million;

-no official intervention reported.

Currency composition of deposits and securities at Aug. 31 included: U.S. dollars $49.79 billion, Euro $16.28 billion, Pound Sterling $7.93 billion, Yen $1.02 billion.

September 06, 2017 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)