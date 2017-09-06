Australia's Trade Surplus Narrows in July

SYDNEY – Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$460 million in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.
Continue Reading Below
The figure, which was lower than analysts' expectations of a surplus of A$1 billion, came despite small increases in iron ore and coal exports. The June surplus totaled A$888 million.
The value of exports fell by 2.0%, while the value of imports fell by 1.0% in July from June, the data showed.
Strong iron ore prices and rising exports of natural gas have helped to lift Australia's trade balance back into surplus this year.
A resilient Chinese economy has also underpinned the improvement, although an elevated Australian dollar could start to erode some of the gains.
The Reserve Bank of Australia warned this week that a higher Australian dollar would slow the economy, posing headwinds to employment growth and an improving inflation trajectory.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 06, 2017 21:48 ET (01:48 GMT)