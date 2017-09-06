ADRs End Higher

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.64% to 145.63, the Asian index edged up 0.26% to 168.17, the emerging-markets index increased 0.65% to 317.59, the European index rose 0.7% to 135.35, and the Latin American index increased 1.74% to 255.63.

Banco Santander SA (SAN) was among those with ADRs that traded actively.

Aircraft maker Boeing (BA) raised its forecast for airplane demand in China over the next two decades, estimating the country will demand 7,240 mew airplanes--or roughly one-fifth of global airplane demand--at a cost of about $1.1 trillion. The company said the nation's economic growth, infrastructure investment and growing middle-class will help drive spending by air carriers. The additional demand is expected for single-aisle planes and large freighters. ADRs in China Eastern Airlines Corp. (CEA) rose 1.5% to $26.85, and ADRs in China Southern Airlines Co. (ZNH) rose 0.6% to $38.28.

ADRs in Carnival PLC (CUK) continued to slide Wednesday as the cruise-line operator said it planned to cancel two cruises to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral and Miami scheduled to depart later this week. Irma made landfall Wednesday as a Category 5 hurricane, one of the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic, and Florida and other states are bracing for its potential impact. ADRs fell 0.3% to $67.51.

Cellectis SA (CLLS) said earlier this week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on ongoing Phase 1 studies of a potential drug candidate in cases of acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. The biopharmaceutical company said it hoped to resume the trial with a lower dosing of its drug candidate. The hold was initiated after a death was reported in a study. ADRs in Cellectis fell 2.7% to $24.96.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Banco Santander said it had closed on its acquisition of Banco Popular, a deal for a bank operation in Portgual that had been announced earlier this year. ADRs rose 0.5% to $6.36.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2017 18:38 ET (22:38 GMT)