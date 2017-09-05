Vodafone To Sell 5.2% Of Vodacom To Meet Minimum Free Float

Mobile telecommunications company Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN) Tuesday said it plans to sell around 5.2% of the shares in its African offshoot Vodacom Group Ltd (VOD.JO) to enable Vodacom to meet the minimum 20% free float requirement imposed by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Vodafone, which recently increased its holding in Vodacom to 69.7% from 65% and said it expects Vodacom's free float to fall to around 18% as a result, said it will place around 90 million shares in Vodacom.

