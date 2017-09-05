Utilities Higher on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators ticked up as traders rotated into defensive sectors.
Hurricane Irma grew into a Category 5 storm as it churned through the Caribbean, taking aim at the northern Leeward Islands and potentially the continental U.S. by the weekend. The National Hurricane Center called Irma, whose maximum sustained winds increased to 180 miles an hour, "potentially catastrophic" and the high winds would pose a particular threat to power lines.
September 05, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)