USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Sep 5

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
Continue Reading Below
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
in pct 09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 07/23 07/16 07/9 9/04/16
v poor 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 3 3 2
poor 8 8 9 9 9 9 10 8 8 5
fair 28 28 28 29 28 28 29 28 27 20
good 50 50 50 49 50 49 47 51 52 55
exlnt 11 11 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 18
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
09/03 08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 07/23 07/16 07/9 9/04/16
Ark 104 105 104 105 105 105 104 105 104 97
Ill 97 97 98 100 100 101 99 102 101 108
Ind 96 96 96 97 97 96 94 95 95 107
Iowa 99 99 97 96 98 99 100 100 102 110
Kans 97 97 97 96 97 96 98 99 101 104
Ky 106 105 105 105 104 104 103 105 106 106
La 98 104 105 107 108 108 109 108 107 95
Mich 96 98 98 97 100 101 101 103 99 103
Minn 105 105 105 105 105 105 104 105 105 109
Miss 106 110 107 106 108 107 104 107 104 107
Mo 102 102 100 101 101 101 100 101 100 106
Neb 101 101 100 99 98 98 96 99 100 107
NC 104 105 104 104 105 102 104 106 106 102
ND 92 94 92 91 87 86 88 87 91 105
Ohio 97 98 98 98 97 95 93 95 98 97
SD 92 93 89 87 84 80 80 81 85 98
Tenn 113 111 111 108 107 105 109 112 110 111
Wis 107 106 106 107 107 106 105 104 105 115
18-state
avg 100 100 99 99 99 98 97 99 100 106
Yr ago 106 106 105 105 105 105 104 104 105 NA
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 05, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)