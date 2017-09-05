On Our Radar

Trade Deficit Expected to Widen -- Data Week Ahead Update

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jul $44.7B (22) $43.6B

0945 Markit Services PMI Aug 57.0 (3) 56.9*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Aug 55.3 (23) 53.9

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 2 241K (18) 236K

0830 Productivity (Revised) Q2 +1.4% (20) +0.9%**

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) Q2 +0.4% (20) +0.6%**

Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jul +0.4% (11) +0.7%

1500 Consumer Credit Jul +$15.0B (7) +$12.4B

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

*August Flash Reading

**Q2 Preliminary Reading

