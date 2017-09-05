Tech Lower on Flight From Risk -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell as tensions in North Korea and the approach of another massive storm system toward the East Coast sparked a flight from risk.

As the most richly valued sector, tech is the first place most investors sell when market shocks occur.

Finnish game maker Rovio Entertainment, the creator of the "Angry Birds" game and movie franchise, plans to sell shares to the public, seeking a valuation of around $2.36 billion. Other games makers such as Zynga have met with a mixed reception on public markets.

Exchange operator Nasdaq agreed to buy data provider eVestment for $705 million in a bid to bulk up analytics and technology offerings for institutional clients.

Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service will eventually charge companies to use features in business tools that were recently tested, according to an executive in charge of the app.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

September 05, 2017 16:46 ET (20:46 GMT)