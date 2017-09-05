Stocks Tread Water Amid North Korea Tensions

European stocks rose in morning trading, reversing most of Monday's fall and led by the German DAX.

Fed's Brainard Urges Caution Ahead of Further Tightening

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank should be cautious about raising short-term interest rates further until policy makers are confident of overcoming the "persistent failure" to reach 2% inflation.

Eurozone Growth Seen Easing Slightly

The eurozone economy appears to be slowing slightly, although it remains on course for its strongest year since 2010, business surveys indicate.

Crude Prices Tick Higher

Crude oil prices ticked higher, while gasoline prices slid, in response to some U.S. refineries restarting operations after Hurricane Harvey.

Bank of Canada Expected to Maintain Rate

After the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in seven years in July, economists expect it to maintain the rate Wednesday but keep the door open to gradual rises in coming months.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Car Makers Boost Hiring Just as Auto Sales Slump

Why Xi Jinping Refuses to Go Ballistic Over North Korea

Kim Jong Un is calculating that China's leader won't risk precipitous action against Pyongyang ahead of a delicate leadership transition.

China's Service Sector Activity Expands at Faster Pace in August

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index rose to 52.7 in August from 51.5 in July, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said.

RBA's Lowe Says Economy Will Break Free of Flat Wage Growth

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe remains confident the country will break out of its low-wage-growth, low-inflation rut.

Australia's RBA Leaves Cash Rate Target Unchanged at 1.50%

Australia's central bank left its benchmark cash rate unchanged at a record low 1.5% at a policy meeting Tuesday, balancing optimism around employment growth with caution over flat wages growth and a higher local currency.

