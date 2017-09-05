Nasdaq to Buy eVestment for $705 Million
Continue Reading Below
Nasdaq will buy data provider eVestment for $705 million in a bid to bulk up its proprietary analytics and technology offerings for institutional clients.
Russell Investments Names Michelle Seitz as CEO
Asset manager Russell Investments has named Michelle Seitz as its next chief executive.
Citigroup Eyes Payments-Sector Consolidation
Citigroup has created a separate services group within its investment-banking coverage of the industrials sector and appointed two global co-heads to oversee the new division.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Fed's Kashkari Warns Rate Increases May Be Hurting Economy
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari amped up his criticism of rate rises by the U.S. central bank, saying they may be playing a part in persistently weak price pressures and a lack of wage gains.
China's Big Banks Still Have a Credibility Gap
Strong first-half results for the likes of ICBC and Bank of China mask several ongoing problems.
A Decade After Crisis, Investors Have Stopped Hunting for Black Swans
Fear of "black swan" events, which are difficult to predict, drove some investors into hedge funds that offered extreme insurance policies. But the swans have yet to return, and such strategies have fallen out of favor.
Ernst & Young Cites Digital Push for Revenue Gain
Ernst & Young recorded global revenue of $31.4 billion in its latest fiscal year, up 6% from the previous year in U.S. dollar terms, the Big Four accounting firm said Monday evening.
ECB Expected to Signal Stimulus Phase-Out
The European Central Bank is walking a tightrope as it prepares for its most momentous decision in years: How to wind down its giant bond-buying program without derailing the eurozone's economic recovery.
CFPB Chief Lays Groundwork for Possible Return to Ohio Politics
Richard Cordray, the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, laid the groundwork for his possible return to Ohio politics, giving a an impassioned speech about inequality and his agency's work.
China Bans Digital Coin Offers as Celebrities Like Paris Hilton Tout Them
Initial coin offerings are the latest financial-markets mania, capturing investors' imagination like dot-com startups once did years ago. But for all the hype, the risks are plentiful.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 05, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)