Fired Wells Fargo Managers Sue Over Sales Scandal

Continue Reading Below

Two former managers have sued Wells Fargo & Co., claiming they were unfairly fired over the bank's sales-practices issues.

Boeing Balks at United Tech-Rockwell Deal

Boeing threatened to drop some of its contracts with United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, whose planned combination could undermine the aircraft maker's efforts to cut costs and its nascent maintenance business.

Nasdaq to Buy eVestment for $705 Million

Nasdaq will buy data provider eVestment for $705 million in a bid to bulk up its proprietary analytics and technology offerings for institutional clients.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Pimco Total Return Has Stopped Client Exodus

Pacific Investment Management Co.'s Total Return Fund, the flagship bond fund Mr. Gross ran until his 2014 ouster, had $348 million in net inflows in August, excluding reinvested dividends, a person familiar with the matter said.

Germany's Merck Puts Consumer Drugs Business on the Block

Merck KGaA Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann put the Germany company's consumer-health unit on the block in a move that will focus its health-care activities on the riskier business of developing prescription medicines.

Citigroup Eyes Payments-Sector Consolidation

Citigroup has created a separate services group within its investment-banking coverage of the industrials sector and appointed two global co-heads to oversee the new division.

RadioShack's Future Hangs on Independent Dealers

Hope of keeping the RadioShack name attached to a brick-and-mortar operation hangs largely on independent retailers as the end of the electronics company's second bankruptcy draws near.

New York Daily News Sold to Tronc

Tronc has acquired the Daily News, the nearly century-old New York City tabloid, giving the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune a presence in the three largest cities in the U.S.

Lego Hits Brick Wall With Sales, Sheds 8% of Workforce

Lego said sales of its plastic toy bricks slowed sharply in the first half of the year, marking its first revenue decline in 13 years and triggering plans for 1,400 job cuts.

Former Jumio Executives Targeted in New Lawsuit

The bankruptcy estate of former Silicon Valley startup Jumio Inc. is suing its prior leaders for allegedly misrepresenting the company's financial health and presenting investors with "dramatically incorrect" revenue statements.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)