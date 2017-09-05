Boeing Balks at United Tech-Rockwell Deal

Continue Reading Below

Boeing threatened to drop some of its contracts with United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, whose planned combination could undermine the aircraft maker's efforts to cut costs and its nascent maintenance business.

Nasdaq to Buy eVestment for $705 Million

Nasdaq will buy data provider eVestment for $705 million in a bid to bulk up its proprietary analytics and technology offerings for institutional clients.

Germany's Merck Puts Consumer Drugs Business on the Block

Merck KGaA Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann put the Germany company's consumer-health unit on the block in a move that will focus its health-care activities on the riskier business of developing prescription medicines.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Citigroup Eyes Payments-Sector Consolidation

Citigroup has created a separate services group within its investment-banking coverage of the industrials sector and appointed two global co-heads to oversee the new division.

New York Daily News Sold to Tronc

Tronc has acquired the Daily News, the nearly century-old New York City tabloid, giving the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune a presence in the three largest cities in the U.S.

Schneider Electric Swoops for U.K. Software Firm Aveva

France's Schneider Electric has agreed to take control of British engineering software provider Aveva Group, the latest move by an industrial giant toward writing the software that will run the factories and machines of the future.

P&G Proxy Fight Pits Former Finance Chief Against Longtime Protégé

At P&G, the former finance chief and his handpicked successor are on opposing sides of a boardroom fight over how best to reinvigorate the company, a consumer-products giant that at one time boasted brands in nearly every aisle of the supermarket.

Lego Hits Brick Wall With Sales, Sheds 8% of Workforce

Lego said sales of its plastic toy bricks slowed sharply in the first half of the year, marking its first revenue decline in 13 years and triggering plans for 1,400 job cuts.

'Angry Birds' Maker Hatches IPO Plan

Rovio, the company behind the "Angry Birds" videogame and film franchise, confirmed that it is planning to list its shares in Finland-a litmus test for an industry known for its erratic performance.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings: What to Watch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results Tuesday. Here is what you need to know.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)