United Technologies to Buy Rockwell Collins for $23 Billion

United Technologies reached a deal to buy airplane-parts maker Rockwell Collins for $23 billion, in the biggest aerospace deal in history.

Citigroup Eyes Payments-Sector Consolidation

Citigroup has created a separate services group within its investment-banking coverage of the industrials sector and appointed two global co-heads to oversee the new division.

New York Daily News Sold to Tronc

Tronc has acquired the Daily News, the nearly century-old New York City tabloid, giving the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune a presence in the three largest cities in the U.S.

Schneider Electric Swoops for U.K. Software Firm Aveva

France's Schneider Electric has agreed to take control of British engineering software provider Aveva Group, the latest move by an industrial giant toward writing the software that will run the factories and machines of the future.

P&G Proxy Fight Pits Former Finance Chief Against Longtime Protégé

At P&G, the former finance chief and his handpicked successor are on opposing sides of a boardroom fight over how best to reinvigorate the company, a consumer-products giant that at one time boasted brands in nearly every aisle of the supermarket.

Lego Sales Hit Brick Wall, Sheds 8% of Global Workforce

Lego said sales of its plastic toy bricks slowed sharply in the first half of the year, marking its first revenue decline in 13 years and triggering plans for 1,400 job cuts.

'Angry Birds' Maker Confirms IPO Plan

Rovio, the company behind the "Angry Birds" videogame and film franchise, confirmed that it is planning to list its shares in Finland-a litmus test for an industry known for its erratic performance.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings: What to Watch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results Tuesday. Here is what you need to know.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Prescribes Stability After Rough Start

Takeda CEO Christophe Weber said another multibillion-dollar acquisition was unlikely soon, allaying fears Japan's largest drugmaker was building up too much debt.

Facebook Tees Up WhatsApp to Make Money

WhatsApp will eventually charge companies to use some future features in the two free business tools it started testing this summer.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)