Lego to Slash 1,400 Jobs After First Sales Drop in 13 Years

Lego posted its first drop in sales in over a decade and said it would slash 8% of its global workforce by the end of 2017 as the Danish toy maker adjusts to an era of slower growth.

Angry Birds Maker Confirms IPO Plan

Rovio, the company behind the "Angry Birds" videogame and film franchise, confirmed that it is planning to list its shares in Finland-a litmus test for an industry known for its erratic performance.

Schneider Electric Swoops for U.K. Software Firm Aveva

France's Schneider Electric has agreed to take control of British engineering software provider Aveva Group, the latest move by an industrial giant toward writing the software that will run the factories and machines of the future.

United Technologies to Buy Rockwell Collins for $23 Billion

United Technologies reached a deal to buy airplane-parts maker Rockwell Collins for $23 billion, in the biggest aerospace deal in history.

New York Daily News Is Sold to Tronc

Tronc has acquired the Daily News, the nearly century-old New York City tabloid, giving the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune a presence in the three largest cities in the U.S.

Ernst & Young Cites Digital Push for Revenue Gain

Ernst & Young recorded global revenue of $31.4 billion in its latest fiscal year, up 6% from the previous year in U.S. dollar terms, the Big Four accounting firm said Monday evening.

Verizon Wants to Build an Advertising Juggernaut-It Needs Your Data First

Verizon's new rewards program helps customers get concert tickets and phone upgrades, but they must provide their location and personal information.

In Eyeing Jeep, Chinese Auto Maker Nods to Home-Turf Issues

Great Wall Motor's push to go global by acquiring Jeep is being spurred by some tricky realities closer to home, where the Chinese auto maker faces sliding profits, tougher regulation, and intensifying competition in its core segment.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings: What to Watch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results Tuesday. Here is what you need to know.

P&G Proxy Fight Pits Former Finance Chief Against Longtime Protégé

At P&G, the former finance chief and his handpicked successor are on opposing sides of a boardroom fight over how best to reinvigorate the company, a consumer-products giant that at one time boasted brands in nearly every aisle of the supermarket.

