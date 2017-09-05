Lenovo Reaches Tentative Settlement Over Superfish PC Adware

Lenovo Group Ltd. has reached a tentative $3.5 million settlement to resolve accusations that it had installed on some consumer laptops a type of ad-injecting software that could give criminals a way to steal consumers' personal information.

Pimco Total Return Has Stopped Client Exodus

Pacific Investment Management Co.'s Total Return Fund, the flagship bond fund Mr. Gross ran until his 2014 ouster, had $348 million in net inflows in August, excluding reinvested dividends, a person familiar with the matter said.

Fired Wells Fargo Managers Sue Over Sales Scandal

Two former managers have sued Wells Fargo & Co., claiming they were unfairly fired over the bank's sales-practices issues.

RadioShack's Future Hangs on Independent Dealers

Hope of keeping the RadioShack name attached to a brick-and-mortar operation hangs largely on independent retailers as the end of the electronics company's second bankruptcy draws near.

Former Jumio Executives Targeted in New Lawsuit

The bankruptcy estate of former Silicon Valley startup Jumio Inc. is suing its prior leaders for allegedly misrepresenting the company's financial health and presenting investors with "dramatically incorrect" revenue statements.

Russell Investments Names Michelle Seitz as CEO

Asset manager Russell Investments has named Michelle Seitz as its next chief executive.

Irma Forces Cruise Operators to Reroute or Cancel Sailings in the Caribbean

Hurricane Irma, which has intensified into a Category 5 storm with winds up to 185 miles an hour, is forcing cruise lines to cancel or divert sailings as it barrels towards popular Caribbean destinations and the Florida coast.

Boeing Balks at United Tech-Rockwell Deal

Boeing threatened to drop some of its contracts with United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, whose planned combination could undermine the aircraft maker's efforts to cut costs and its nascent maintenance business.

Nasdaq to Buy eVestment for $705 Million

Nasdaq will buy data provider eVestment for $705 million in a bid to bulk up its proprietary analytics and technology offerings for institutional clients.

Germany's Merck Puts Consumer Drugs Business on the Block

Merck KGaA Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann put the Germany company's consumer-health unit on the block in a move that will focus its health-care activities on the riskier business of developing prescription medicines.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)