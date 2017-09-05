Merck Mulls Sale, Partnership Options for Consumer Health Unit

Germany's Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) said Tuesday it is considering strategic options for its consumer health unit, including a full or partial sale, or a strategic partnership.

Continue Reading Below

In a statement, the pharmaceutical and specialty-chemicals company said proceeds from the potential transaction would be used to deliver overall financial targets. A final decision hasn't been made.

The consumer health unit, which manufactures over-the-counter drugs, generated sales of 860 million euros ($1.02 billion) in 2016 from a portfolio of 10 core brands that serve more than 40 markets.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2017 03:58 ET (07:58 GMT)