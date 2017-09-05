On Our Radar

Merck Mulls Sale, Partnership Options for Consumer Health Unit

By Nathan Allen Features Dow Jones Newswires

Germany's Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) said Tuesday it is considering strategic options for its consumer health unit, including a full or partial sale, or a strategic partnership.

In a statement, the pharmaceutical and specialty-chemicals company said proceeds from the potential transaction would be used to deliver overall financial targets. A final decision hasn't been made.

The consumer health unit, which manufactures over-the-counter drugs, generated sales of 860 million euros ($1.02 billion) in 2016 from a portfolio of 10 core brands that serve more than 40 markets.

