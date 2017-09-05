Investec Bank plc Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco Plc

TIDMINVP TIDMTSCO
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED
INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
Investec Bank plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant
securities this form relates: Tesco plc
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt
principal trader is connected: Investec are Broker to Booker Group plc
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
4(th) September 2017
(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today Yes
disclosing, in respect of any other party to this
offer?
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of Purchases/ sales Total Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received
relevant number of (pence) (pence)
security securities
Ordinary Purchases 49,437 186.15 182.4
Shares
Ordinary Sales 51,194 186.2 184.9
Shares
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)
Class of Product description Nature of dealing Number of Price
relevant e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference per
security a long/short position securities unit
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type Expiry Option
relevant description purchasing, securities price e.g. American, European etc. date money
security e.g. call selling, to which per paid/
option varying option unit received
etc. relates per
unit
(ii) Exercising
Class of relevant Product description Number of Exercise price per
security e.g. call option securities unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit
security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable)
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant
securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b),
(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant
security dealt in.
3. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or
any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,
relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement
to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the
exempt principal trader making the disclosure and
any party to the offer or any person acting in concert
with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to
options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,
formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader
making the disclosure and any other person relating
to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under
any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal
of any relevant securities to which any derivative
is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
None
Date of disclosure:
5(th) September 2017
Contact name:
Robert Letson
Telephone number:
0207 597 5690
