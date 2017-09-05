Investec Bank plc Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco Plc

TIDMINVP TIDMTSCO

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED

INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant

securities this form relates: Tesco plc

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt

principal trader is connected: Investec are Broker to Booker Group plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

4(th) September 2017

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today Yes

disclosing, in respect of any other party to this

offer?

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of Purchases/ sales Total Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

relevant number of (pence) (pence)

security securities

Ordinary Purchases 49,437 186.15 182.4

Shares

Ordinary Sales 51,194 186.2 184.9

Shares

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of Product description Nature of dealing Number of Price

relevant e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference per

security a long/short position securities unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type Expiry Option

relevant description purchasing, securities price e.g. American, European etc. date money

security e.g. call selling, to which per paid/

option varying option unit received

etc. relates per

unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant Product description Number of Exercise price per

security e.g. call option securities unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit

security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant

securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b),

(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant

security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or

any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,

relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement

to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the

exempt principal trader making the disclosure and

any party to the offer or any person acting in concert

with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,

state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to

options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,

formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader

making the disclosure and any other person relating

to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under

any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal

of any relevant securities to which any derivative

is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,

state "none"

None

Date of disclosure:

5(th) September 2017

Contact name:

Robert Letson

Telephone number:

0207 597 5690

