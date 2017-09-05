ADRs End Mostly Lower; Carnival Trades Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts slipped 0.81% to 144.70, the European index fell 0.71% to 134.41, the Asian index fell 1.21% to 167.73, and the emerging-markets index declined 1.16% to 315.53. Meanwhile, the Latin American index rose 0.09% to 251.25.

Carnival PLC (CUK) was among those with ADRs that traded actively.

Carnival said Tuesday it revised the itineraries of four ships, sending them to westward Caribbean ports instead of eastern stopovers as Hurricane Irma intensified into a Category 5 storm. Carnival said it wasn't canceling any sailing, but officials said they would closely watch weather reports. Irma could hit the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico starting Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. ADRs in Carnival fell 3% to $67.72.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA) has opened its first service station in Mexico amid plans to invest some $1 billion over the next decade in the country. Separately, crude oil prices jumped Tuesday as the U.S. oil infrastructure slowly returned online in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. ADRs in Royal Dutch Shell rose 0.6% to $55.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) said Tuesday it will pay $58 million to resolve issues with the U.S. government and multiple states regarding sales and marketing practices for type 2-diabetes treatment Victoza. The investigation was launched in February 2011. The company said it also resolved several private whistle-blower cases related to the investigation. ADRs in Novo Nordisk fall 0.6% to $46.98.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2017 19:10 ET (23:10 GMT)