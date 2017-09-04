Exxon Working Toward Restarting Baytown Refinery

Exxon Mobil is working toward restarting its Baytown refinery-the nation's second-largest oil refinery-after a shutdown due to Tropical Storm Harvey, but another of its Texas refineries remains closed.

Carlyle Group Wins Guernsey Lawsuit Over Crisis-Era Bond Fund

A judge ruled in favor of Carlyle Group LP Monday in a lawsuit alleging the buyout firm didn't do enough to save a financial-crisis-era bond fund.

Behind BlackRock's Cross-Selling Blitz

As part of a cross-selling push, BlackRock Inc. is pitching its clients the services of its Financial Markets Advisory business, which helped many of Wall Street's largest banks pass the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests last year.

Air France Shareholders Back Delta, China Eastern Minority Stakes

Air France-KLM shareholders backed Delta and China Eastern Airlines taking minority stakes in the airline to strengthen the partnership among three of the world's biggest carriers.

Reckitt Benckiser Says Four Top Executives to Leave

Reckitt Benckiser said four senior executives are leaving the firm, an unusually large exodus at a time when the consumer giant,is absorbing its biggest-ever acquisition and coping with a series of headwinds.

Novartis CEO to Step Down In January

Novartis said its Chief Executive Joe Jimenez is to step down in January after leading the company through a tumultuous eight years marked by big patent expiries and intensifying scrutiny on drug pricing in the U.S.

Google Builds China Workforce to Develop Artificial Intelligence

The Alphabet-owned technology titan is ramping up its presence in the country through the hiring of engineers to work in one of tech sector's hottest corners.

Hollywood Hopes 'It' Can Pull Box Office Out of the Gutter

The movie based on a Stephen King novel is expected to make $70 million or more during its opening weekend in the U.S., according to prerelease surveys, which would be a record for September.

Arkema to Ignite Additional Unstable Chemicals at Crosby, Texas Plant

Arkema SA said Sunday it would ignite additional unstable chemicals at its plant in Crosby, Texas, because they haven't caught fire on their own, but continue to degrade and could threaten the area.

Apple Shifts Leadership of Siri Amid Rising Competition

Apple has shifted oversight of its Siri voice-assistant team to Craig Federighi, putting the product in the hands of the technology giant's top software engineer as it contends with rising competition from rivals such as Alphabet and Amazon.com.

