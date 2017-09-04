Novartis CEO to Step Down In January

Novartis said its Chief Executive Joe Jimenez is to step down in January after leading the company through a tumultuous eight years marked by big patent expiries and intensifying scrutiny on drug pricing in the U.S.

Arkema to Ignite Additional Unstable Chemicals at Crosby, Texas Plant

Arkema SA said Sunday it would ignite additional unstable chemicals at its plant in Crosby, Texas, because they haven't caught fire on their own, but continue to degrade and could threaten the area.

Exxon Working Toward Restarting Baytown Refinery

Exxon Mobil is working toward restarting its Baytown refinery-the nation's second-largest oil refinery-after a shutdown due to Tropical Storm Harvey, but another of its Texas refineries remains closed.

Kroger Seeks to Repel Amazon's Grocery Onslaught

Kroger is slashing prices on staples, adding online ordering options and meal kits in some stores, and investing in technology to better market to consumers in an effort to withstand Amazon's rapid advance in the grocery business.

JBS Owner Sells Paper-Pulp Maker Amid Scandal

The holding company of troubled Brazil meatpacker JBS sold its paper-pulp maker Eldorado Brasil Celulose to Netherlands-based Paper Excellence for $4.8 billion.

Huawei Armed With New Chipset for iPhone Battle

The Chinese telecom giant's Kirin 970 chip-with built-in artificial-intelligence capabilities-will power its next-generation smartphones in bid to match rivals Apple and Samsung.

Nissan Sparks Up Its Leaf

Nissan will release a new version if its all-electric model this week, looking to persuade average customers to adopt next-generation vehicles.

Secretive Apple Tries to Open Up on Artificial Intelligence

The battle for artificial-intelligence expertise is forcing Apple to grapple with its famous penchant for secrecy, as tech companies seek to woo talent in a discipline known for its openness.

Why Delphi Could Become a Tech Takeover Target

Automotive parts supplier Delphi is transforming itself into a pure play on the digital car.

Uptick for Smartwatches Ahead

Smartwatches haven't exactly proven to be must-have devices yet, but lower prices and expanded functions may convince more consumers to strap one on.

