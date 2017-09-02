What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 2, 2017).

The Pentagon for the first time has set a schedule of naval patrols in the South China Sea in an attempt to create a more consistent posture to counter China's maritime claims there.

A letter Trump drafted to Comey laying out the reasons he didn't want him to stay in the FBI job has been turned over to special counsel Mueller.

Widespread support on Capitol Hill for Harvey relief aid could help ease passage of high-stakes fiscal legislation this month.

Many Texas homeowners are expected to lack adequate insurance for repairing flooded houses.

Kenya's Supreme Court annulled the country's presidential election results and called for a new poll.

Trump will decide by Tuesday whether to retain the Obama-era "Dreamers" immigrant program.

The State Department said 19 officials at the embassy in Havana have been affected by sonic-harassment attacks

