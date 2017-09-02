What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 2, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

An extended run of labor-market gains this year has produced little uptick in wage growth or inflation, complicating Fed policy decisions in the months ahead.

Apple and Amazon are bolstering the teams that run their Siri and Alexa virtual assistants, as tech firms step up competition in the area.

Auto sales continued to slump in August amid signs that car buyers have become more fickle.

The Nasdaq rose to its biggest weekly gain of the year. The Dow climbed 39.46 points to 21987.56 Friday.

The second round of talks to renegotiate Nafta began in Mexico City under a dark cloud.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Pfizer is bringing back a leukemia drug it pulled over safety concerns, but with a higher price tag.

Millions of Time Warner Cable customer records were left exposed on a cloud-based server in recent weeks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)