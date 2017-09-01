WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Sep 01

KENYAN SUPREME COURT NULLIFIES ELECTION, CALLS FOR NEW VOTE

Kenya's supreme court on Friday annulled the country's presidential election results and called for a new poll, an unprecedented ruling on the African continent that catapulted one of its top economies into uncharted territory.

U.S., MEXICO SPARRING BEFORE NAFTA TALKS SETS DIM TONE

The second round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement begins here Friday under a dark cloud after both the U.S. and Mexico raised the stakes dramatically in recent days.

CHINA-INDIA FRICTION GOES WAY BEYOND BORDERS

The two nations may have calmed their border dispute, but as Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping prepare to meet, trade tensions and Chinese development in Pakistan are also testing the relationship.

IN MOSCOW TOWER PLAN, TRUMP PAIRED WITH DEVELOPER FOR THE WORKING CLASS

A Russian businessman who explored building a tower with Donald Trump's company during the presidential campaign is a little-known developer of middle-class apartments. His connection to the Trump world: a Russian-American former stockbroker who brought deals to the Trump firm.

NETANYAHU DISCLOSES FREQUENT CONTACTS WITH ISRAELI NEWSPAPER

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has regularly lambasted the Israeli press, but a new disclosure related to an ongoing corruption probe shows the leader also worked hard to shape how the domestic media covers him.

BRAZIL GDP RISES IN SECOND QUARTER

Brazil's economy posted a second consecutive quarter of growth on the back of a rebound in consumer spending, reinforcing hopes for a recovery from the recession.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE TERROR ATTACK SUSPECT GOT LOST EN ROUTE TO ORIGINAL TARGET

The man arrested outside Buckingham Palace last Friday who allegedly attempted to pull out a 4-foot long sword was an Uber driver who got lost, according to U.K. court documents released this week.

BREXIT TALKS STALL AS TONE SHARPENS

After six months of largely civil conversations between Britain and the European Union, Brexit talks appear to be heading toward conflict, Valentina Pop and Jenny Gross write, as a deadlock over money and timing deepens.

