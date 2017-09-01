Utilities Lower After Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as traders digested the implications of a relatively weak jobs report for August.

August is typically volatile because of seasonal issues, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, adding the data were "steady, not stellar." The Fed's rate plans could become more clear next week, when there is a "parade" of Fed speakers, she said.

September 01, 2017 16:47 ET (20:47 GMT)