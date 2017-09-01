U.S. Factory-Sector Activity Hits Six-Year High

U.S. factory-sector activity rose sharply in August to the highest level since April 2011.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of manufacturing activity climbed to 58.8 last month from 56.3 a month earlier. A reading above 50 indicates sector expansion as measured by factors such as sales, output and hiring.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 56.2.

September 01, 2017 10:29 ET (14:29 GMT)