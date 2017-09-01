Tech Flat Amid Valuation Concerns -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the richly valued sector.

Continue Reading Below

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which reviews foreign deals for national security concerns, has indicated it will recommend blocking or suspending a $1.3 billion plan by Chinese-government backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners to take over Portland, Ore.-based Lattice Semiconductor, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon.com will invest more heavily in its Alexa voice-activated home assistant to maintain its edge as competition heats up.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2017 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)