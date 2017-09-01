Recalls this week: infant rompers, dish and bottle soap

More than 6,000 infant rompers are being recalled because buttons can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. Other recalled consumer products include bottle and dish soap that can contain harmful bacteria.

Here's a more detailed look:

INFANT ROMPERS

DETAILS: Fabri-Tech's infant shortall rompers. The red and white-checkered rompers have a toolbox design on the front and two buttons at the top of the straps that button over the shoulders. They were sold in boy's sizes 6-9m, 12m and 18m. The size, "decorated originals for kids" logo and "PO# 906512 PD 12/8/16" are printed on the neck label. They were sold at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stores nationwide from April 2017 through July 2017.

WHY: The buttons on the shoulder straps can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: One report of an infant putting a detached button in his mouth. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 6,500.

FOR MORE: Call Fabri-Tech at 800-285-1295 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET or visit www.fabritech.biz and click on "Recall Notice" at the top of the page.

BOTTLE AND DISH SOAP

DETAILS: Dr. Brown's Natural Bottle & Dish Soap sold separately and with Dr. Brown's bottle brush as a bottle cleaning kit. The soap bottles were sold in two sizes: a clear plastic 16-ounce bottle with a pump and a 4-ounce clear squeeze bottle. A label affixed to the front of the bottles read "Dr. Brown's natural bottle & dish soap" and "100% plant-based ingredients." They were sold at 4 Our Little Ones, Babies R' Us, Bebeang, Buy Buy Baby, Drugland Pharmacy, Family First Pharmacy, Global Nutrition Trading, Macro and Turquoise stores nationwide and at Amazon.com from September 2016 to June 2017.

WHY: The bottle and dish soap can contain harmful bacteria. Exposure to bacteria poses a risk of respiratory and other infections in immunocompromised individuals.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 23,000.

FOR MORE: Call Handi-Craft at 877-962-2525 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.drbrownsbaby.com .

STACKING TOYS

DETAILS: The itty bittys baby Disney-licensed plush animal stacking toys with rattling rings. The toys measure 10 inches by 7.5 inches by 9.5 inches. They have a yellow base stand with a post and four rattling rings that slide on and off the post. The red, blue, pink and purple rings have Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck and Daisy Duck characters attached to them. Three of the four Disney-licensed characters are wearing a small plush, fabric hat or bow. The Hallmark logo and "itty bittys" are printed on a sewn-on tag attached to the toy's base. They were sold at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and at Hallmark.com and Amazon.com from June 2016 through July 2017.

WHY: The toys have fabric hats and bows that can detach, posing a choking hazard.

INCIDENTS: One report of the toy's fabric bow detaching. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 5,800 in the U.S. and about 200 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Hallmark at 800-425-5627 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.hallmark.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.